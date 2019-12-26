Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz added former Kansas football strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin to his staff Thursday.
Woodfin, who has 13 years of experience at the position, will hold the same position on Drinkwitz’s staff as he did at Kansas. He spent three years as a strengths and conditioning coach at the professional level with the Green Bay Packers and has also had stints at Southern Miss and University of Alabama-Birmingham. He also spent time as the Interim Director of Athletics at Southern Miss while the university went in search of someone to fill the position full-time.
“Zac brings energy, expertise and toughness to Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said in a press release from MU Athletics. “He’s played and developed players at the highest level and we can’t wait for him to get started with our program.”
Woodfin played for UAB from 2001-04, becoming the school’s all-time tackler and being named to the first team All-Conference USA twice. He was signed by the Packers as a free agent after graduation and spent time on the practice squad for Green Bay, the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans from 2005-07. The Baltimore Ravens also signed him for a two-year stint with the team from 2005-06.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity to serve Mizzou’s student-athletes, the staff and the program,” Woodfin said in the press release. “I’m excited to coach in the best conference in college football and coach for a man like Coach Drinkwtiz. Every single aspect of this job fires me up and energizes me. I’m fortunate and blessed and I’m going to go above and beyond to do more than what is expected in order to help the program. I can’t wait to get going.”