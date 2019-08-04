Barry Odom and the Missouri football team keep on adding to their future defensive line, as the Tigers landed a commitment from 2020 defensive end Robert Wooten on Sunday. Wooten announced his decision on Twitter.
Wooten, a three-star prospect from Stafford High School in Stafford, Texas, had been committed to Arizona before reopening his recruitment. Rivals.com ranks him as the country's No. 17 weakside defensive end and No. 60 in Texas overall.
With Wooten's commitment, Missouri has now secured 13 commitments in the 2020 class. Wooten is the Tigers' third commit on the defensive line, the second from Texas and the sixth from out of state.