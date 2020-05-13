Missouri football landed its ninth recruit of the 2021 class with the addition of Davion Sistrunk on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-2-inch cornerback from Melbourne, Florida, had Missouri listed in his top 12 alongside USC, Penn State and Mississippi State and Illinois, among others. Sistrunk does not have a rating on 247sports or Rivals, but his interest from Power Five schools suggests that could change.

He joins tight end Gavin McKay, Tyler Macon and fellow cornerback commit Darius Jackson as players from outside Missouri in the Tigers’ 2021 class. Playing in his first varsity high school season last year, he recorded 29 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes deflected.

He is a three-sport athlete and averaged 18 points and 3.3 rebounds for Eau Gallie High School’s basketball team as a junior, earning him the Florida Athletic Coaches Association‘s 5A District 12 Player of the Year and All-Cape Coast Conference honors.

