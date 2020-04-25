Eliah Drinkwitz got his third commitment in the 2021 recruiting class from St. Louis on Saturday with a pledge from three-star running back Taj Butts.
Butts was part of the 14-0 De Smet team that won the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6A state title at Faurot Field on Nov. 30. Butts led the team with 18 touchdowns and 1,279 yards rushing as a junior. Butts split carries in a three-person backfield and averaged 9.8 yards per carry.
He joins his teammate, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, as the second De Smet player in Missouri’s 2021 class and is the third commit from Missouri with Wingo and Jackson offensive lineman Connor Tollison. East St. Louis, Illinois, quarterback Tyler Macon and tight end Gavin McKay from Memphis round out the Tigers’ ‘21 class that currently ranks seventh in the Southeastern Conference and 43rd nationally, according to 247sports.