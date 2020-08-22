On Monday, the Eliah Drinkwitz era got fully underway at Missouri after a pandemic-shortened spring and summer.
Drinkwitz and Missouri kick off their season Sept. 26 against Alabama in Columbia to begin a 10-game Southeastern Conference-only schedule.
With the season just over a month away, here are five important questions for the team this season:
Who wins the job at quarterback?
Missouri has had a steady progression of signal-callers since Brad Smith took the job in 2002, but there isn’t a clear answer for who will be under center this season.
“That, to me, is probably the biggest question mark on our football team right now,” Drinkwitz said June 17, before voluntary workouts.
Now that practices are underway, Drinkwitz and the coaching staff will get to do hands-on work with all three of the quarterbacks fighting for the job.
TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, Connor Bazelak and Taylor Powell are the likely contenders in the race, but Drinkwitz has said he won’t announce the winner until they take the season-opening snap Sept. 26 against Alabama.
Robinson has the most collegiate experience of the trio. He started for TCU at the beginning of 2018. He had 1,334 yards passing and threw nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games.
Bazelak and Powell have both played snaps for Missouri, but any game experience from the last couple of seasons has lost some value because of the change in the offensive scheme.
Powell has been the backup since Drew Lock’s last season in 2018 and has seen limited action over the last two seasons. He started last season against Georgia and had 84 yards passing, completing 10 of his 22 passes and throwing an interception.
Bazelak had some promising moments before tearing his ACL in 2019’s season finale against Arkansas. He completed more than 70% of his passes in parts of three games.
According to Drinkwitz, Bazelak has fully recovered. However, this job still looks like Robinson’s to lose, largely because of his experience. His legs also make him the best dual-threat quarterback to run what’s been described as a fast-paced offense.
Who are the offensive line’s best five?
Missouri’s O-line had an up-and-down 2019, and the group’s effectiveness could make or break the success of 2020’s offense.
Missouri returns starters Larry Borom and Case Cook and adds graduate transfer center Mike Maietti from Rutgers. Maietti has 33 collegiate starts and is likely MU’s starting center after the departure of Trystan Colon-Castillo.
Last week, Drinkwitz said his strategy is to put the five best linemen on the field instead of going by the best lineman at each position. Beyond Maietti, it’s likely some linemen might be shuffled.
Hyrin White is a likely starter. The redshirt junior began last season as a starting tackle before losing the job to a shuffle of linemen, including Borom, sophomore Thalen Robinson, and 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore Bobby Lawrence.
What does the team’s new offense look like? And how effective is it?
The biggest schematic change Drinkwitz has brought is his new offensive philosophy. His offensive expertise is one of the biggest reasons he was hired.
Tight ends coach Casey Woods said the offense had “Pro ideals with a college spirit.”
“There’s great structure but then there’s a spirit about it that’s got a little of different things that are going on. You can present a lot of different things that are going on. You can present different looks and different plays and different motions while still keeping the fundamental techniques of a blue collar football team. We can still have a down-hill power run game and then still be able to do that out of a bunch of different looks and personels.”
Cook said Saturday that Drinkwitz’s offense features a lot more downhill running, while Tyler Badie said in the spring there was an increased number of inside zone runs.
Drinkwitz’s Appalachian State team ran the ball just under 600 times last season, so a prevalent ground attack is likely, especially as Missouri returns its top two rushers from last season in Larry Rountree and Badie.
Drinkwitz’s offense was a lot more balanced at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack had a near-even split of rushing and passing attempts when future third-round NFL Draft pick Ryan Finley was under center.
It’s unclear just what will show up when the season kicks off, but Missouri’s offense will definitely run at a faster pace, which could offer a shot in the arm for a side of the ball that struggled in 2019.
“You’ve got to see it,” receiver Maurice Massey said. “It’s just fun to watch.”
Will Missouri’s pass rush resurface?
Missouri’s defense stood out in every area but rushing the quarterback last season, when the team registered only 19 sacks.
Improving that number seems to be the lone question for a defense that returns eight starters. Last year’s leader in sacks, Kobie Whiteside, is back along with defensive ends Tre Williams and Chris Turner.
Turner and Williams also mentioned sophomore Isaiah McGuire as a player who has stood out in camp.
One of those ends will need to step up to revitalize the pass rush this season. There have been some good signs so far, Williams said, noting Friday that the team is getting around six sacks a practice.
Although it’s early, if that kind of production is real, Missouri’s defense could have a new dimension.
How many games does Missouri end up playing?
The SEC has continued to kick the can while its counterparts in the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed seasons. But with students just now returning to campus, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the season.
Both Missouri and a large part of the SEC have navigated an entire summer and a week of camp without any major outbreaks during an offseason without classes and minimal contact with other students or faculty.
Drinkwitz said earlier this month that the team currently has a positivity rate of under 3%, which is better than the national seven-day average of 6.4%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
If Missouri can continue to keep case numbers down and avoid outbreaks as students return to campus, it should be in good shape for a season. If not? The season’s outlook may not be so optimistic.