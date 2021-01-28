Another anonymous donor has contributed $10 million to a new Missouri football indoor practice facility, the athletic department announced in a release Thursday.
This is the fourth eight-figure donation Missouri has received in the last five years. Another gift of the same amount for the indoor facility was made Dec. 29.
Missouri's current indoor facility, Devine Pavilion, is more than 20 years old and shared by four programs: football, baseball, softball and soccer.
Devine's astroturf field is only 70-yards long, making Missouri the only Southeastern Conference program without a full 120-yard indoor practice field. A previous press release cited logistical and safety concerns for practicing indoors because of the field's length.
“This facility will give Mizzou Football a convenient, year-around training facility that will help develop our student-athletes for the challenge of playing in the SEC,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
The UM System Board of Curators passed a resolution Dec. 6, including a project scope, budget and fundraising plan presented by the athletics department. The St. Louis-based architectural company HOK and its Kansas City, Missouri-based sports division, HOK-Sport, is working with the athletic department on pre-design programming and planning for the new indoor facility.
Missouri finished construction of its football-only, $98 million south-end zone facility ahead of the 2019 season. The facility houses all of Missouri football's operations, which were previously conducted out of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex.