Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has chosen Ryan Walters to stay with the Tigers as defensive coordinator, Missouri officially announced Wednesday. Pete Thamel, a college football writer for Yahoo Sports, initially tweeted out the news Tuesday night.
"Since connecting with Ryan, I've been very impressed with the his ability to lead people and connect with the players," Drinkwitz said in a press release Wednesday. "I'm impressed with his work on the defensive side of the ball, I look forward to building on what's already been established, the foundation that's been laid. I look forward to Coach Walters leading a championship-style defense here at Mizzou."
Walters has been with Missouri for the last five years. In 2015, he joined the Tigers as safeties coach before taking the reins as defensive coordinator at the end of the 2017 season for the Texas Bowl.
In the two full seasons as defensive coordinator, Walters has helped the Tigers become one of the best defensive teams in the Southeastern Conference. This past season, Walters' defense ranked 14th nationally in total defense and 17th in scoring defense.
When he took over as defensive coordinator in 2018, the defense went from 97th nationally in scoring defense in 2017 (31.8) to 50th (25.5) and jumped from 82nd nationally in total defense (414.1) to 62nd (388.5).
"I'm very excited for the opportunity to build on what we've done defensively this past season," Walters said in a press release Wednesday. "We've got a good group of guys coming back and they're excited to get to work. ... I'm excited to work with Coach Drink. He's one of the most respected bright minds in our profession, and I've been impressed with his energy, organization and vision in our short time together. I'm looking forward to competing under his leadership and getting us on top of the SEC East."