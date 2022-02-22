Missouri held a football player media day Monday, when each returning defensive player who sat at a table received some version of the same question.
“You might have to learn a third defensive scheme in three years. What kind of a challenge is that?”
The Tigers lost defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to the Carolina Panthers, and they have yet to publicly name a replacement. Multiple outlets reported that safeties coach Blake Baker will take over as DC and linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator DJ Smith will be Co-DC, but Missouri hasn’t made an official announcement.
Despite the staff changes, Missouri’s incumbent defenders don’t seem particularly concerned.
“I pretty much understand it’s gonna be similar to our old defense, but obviously it’s going to have some new changes with a new D-Coordinator,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “I just think on paper, X’s and O’s of football eventually just translates, because you just play football. I’m not too worried, I’m excited.”
Linebacker Chuck Hicks spent last season cramming Wilks’ scheme after he transferred from Wyoming in August and became eligible in October. He isn’t panicking either.
“I don’t think much will change, at least in my position group,” Hicks said. “Coach Smith is still here, still working with us. I feel like everything will be pretty similar, because you know, with a defense, cover three is cover three, cover four is cover four, and that’s how it’s gonna be.”
That being said, with a new defensive coordinator comes some uncertainty. Safety Martez Manuel said that he likes working with Baker, a “genuine guy,” but he doesn’t quite know what his role will be in the scheme. Missouri brought in safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson, and one can safely assume that Jaylon Carlies will see the field plenty. Manuel would be interested in having more of a coverage role in the system, but he isn’t sure if he will.
“We still haven’t named a DC yet, so I honestly don’t know,” Manuel said.
Banister’s burdenBarrett Banister is back for his sixth and final season in the program. He shares fans’ excitement about the Tigers’ two early-enrollee receivers, Luther Burden and Mekhi Miller.
“The first thing from Luther has just been his willingness to learn. He didn’t come in like he was the top recruit in the country as a receiver, which he was. He earned that. But he’s come in, he’s made himself just another freshman coming in, ready to learn, ready to go to work and I’m excited to see him on the field Friday.”
On Miller: “Kid can run. I think that’s really gonna help us. Same thing I said about Luther, that kid loves to learn. He asked for my number, was just diving into all he could learn about the playbook, things like that. And so I think he has a really bright future ahead of him. He’s wanting to learn, he’s wanting to be the best that he can right now.”
Though he takes his veteran leadership responsibilities seriously, Banister also knows that he’s competing against the guys he’s mentoring for playing time. Those are two difficult things to balance, but Banister looked to the past, as well as around the SEC, for examples of how it can benefit all parties involved.
“When I look back at every single person I’ve competed against for playing time — JJ (Hester), Richaud (Floyd), J(alen) Knox whenever he used to be here — all these guys, I learned from them, and hopefully they were able to learn from me,” Banister said. “You saw Alabama’s nickel back this year. He was the star guy, top dude, and then a new guy came in, and they were splitting reps. That’s what makes great teams, competition.”
Not running it back
After leading Division II in rushing yards in the 2021 season at Truman State, St. Louis product Cody Schrader noticed that his hometown team lost an All-SEC running back. He reached out to coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who told him that there was room for him on the team.
Schrader had preferred walk-on offers from Ole Miss, Purdue and USC out of high school, but wasn’t comfortable taking them and Missouri wasn’t interested. He opted to prove himself at the D-II level — acknowledging that with the injury-prone nature of the game, it was a risk — and it paid off.
“I think I’m more of a hard-nosed runner, like more of a five-, six-yard type back,” Schrader said. “But something I really worked on during COVID, when we didn’t have that season (Division II canceled its season) was just more my elusiveness and speed. That’s something I continually progressed and something I think I’ll be able to contribute to the team.”
Schrader has a real shot to be a part of a RB rotation that will look wildly different from last season, mainly because Tyler Badie isn’t there. He’s one of two transfer additions, the other being Nathaniel Peat from Stanford, by way of Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school.
He’s a big play-oriented back who was voted first-team All-Pac-12 as a kick returner. He also was teammates in high school with Martez Manuel.
“We’ve been playing together since eighth grade,” Manuel said. “I’ve seen that dude, over 10 times, we’re backed up on the one-yard line, and he takes it 99 yards to the house. His speed and explosiveness and just the guy that he is, it’s just all things you can root for.”
Team bonding
With dozens of new faces, the Tigers have ramped up the team bonding activities. Here are some of the most interesting anecdotes from Monday:
Tyrone Hopper and the other defensive transfers play Madden together.
“The best Madden player? Probably me,” Hopper said. “I’m pretty smart when it comes to the game so I know how to work it, let’s just say that.”
Jake Hoffman went paintballing with the team in March of last year, played on Drinkwitz’s team and won. The next day, Drinkwitz asked the team what its reward should be, and he had Keke Chism stand up to say that they should put the long snapper on scholarship.
Hoffman answered two follow-up questions. Is Drinkwitz a good paintballer?
“He’s good,” Hoffman said. “He tore it up. He’s faster than he looks.”
Would he still be a walk-on if his team lost?
“Probably,” Hoffman said, laughing.
Darius Robinson said that the team has been getting into hot yoga lately, at Lotus Hot Yoga in Columbia. He said that it helps the team understand each other and build relationships.
“It actually was Brady Cook and Barrett Banister (who got the team into it),” Robinson said. “They got guys on, and now we’re gonna stick to it.”
Zeke Powell and a few unnamed teammates get manicures and pedicures together.
“Some men will say we should be more masculine, but I take care of myself,” Powell said. “Just doing something that’s uncomfortable together, just doing an experience together, because not a lot of people do that. And when you do that with your brother it makes you closer, because you’ve done something with him that not a lot of people will do.”
Always recruiting
On Saturday, Drinkwitz received his first commit in the Class of 2024. Kind of.
Xavier Atkins, a linebacker from Louisiana, verbally committed to Missouri, but he also said that his recruitment is 100% open. He’ll still take visits to other programs this year, presumably including one he has scheduled at Oklahoma State in April.
It’s early enough in the Class of ‘24’s recruitment process that neither Rivals nor 247 have assigned ratings or rankings to anyone other than 247’s Top 100 players in the country. With a little under 20 months until signing day, there’s plenty of time for Atkins to reconsider if he chooses.
Bigger than football
When Wilks left for the Carolina job, Manuel tweeted that Wilks taught him how to succeed as a Black man in America. He explained further what he meant by that.
“Him, (linebackers coach) DJ Smith, all those guys, you know what I mean?” Manuel said. “Just having a group of Black men who are in positions of power, it’s something you can look up to as a 20-year-old college student, just seeing guys be successful. A lot of us, where we’re from, we don’t see that very often. So just small stuff like that, I would say really helped me and changed my life in a lot of ways.
“(Smith) is not ashamed of his story. He tells us his story, and it really motivates me. Like I said, seeing Black men in that position of power, to be able to do things the way they want to do, it just really motivated me.”
Later, Cannon York arrived at media day.
York took questions about transfer additions, the defensive end room, the coaching staff and his on-field growth. The last question he took, though: “How are you feeling?”
“Yeah, I feel great, man,” York said. “I’m here. This is the biggest blessing for me. Talking about it with some of the changes and stuff, like, the biggest thing for me is just learning that things are gonna get thrown at you, and how you respond, how you handle yourself, how you go about your every-day, that’s the important thing.
“We can change coaching staffs, we can have a lot of guys leave the locker room or new guys added, and at the end of the day, it’s not necessarily about to change, but how do I respond? Do I show up and work today or am I late to workouts? It’s really just about controlling what I can control, and because of that, I feel like I’ve gotten on my feet a little bit. I feel better, and I’m able to do what I love. Like I said, I’m here. It’s the biggest blessing in the world.”