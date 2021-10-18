Missouri's matchup against Vanderbilt is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
While the Tigers have a bye this weekend, the Commodores square off against Mississippi State at home.
Missouri recruits make UA All-American Game roster
Missouri commits Deshawn Woods and Marquis Gracial have both been named to the Under Armour All-American Game roster. Luther Burden, the top-ranked wide receiver in the country who has the Tigers in his top two choices for college, was also named to the roster.
The game will take place Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.