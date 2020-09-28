Missouri will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the defending national champions at 8 p.m., October 10.
The game, which will be the last of seven Southeastern Conference matchups played that day, is being carried by ESPN. Alabama vs. Mississippi will be shown at 5 p.m., followed by Missouri’s matchup.
LSU lost its opening week matchup to Mississippi State, 44-34. Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello torched the Tigers’ defense with 623 yards passing and five touchdowns.
In week two, Missouri travels to Knoxville, Tennessee for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network against No. 21 Tennessee.