Missouri football is expected to hire former LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker to oversee the safeties unit, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday.
The program has not officially announced the hire.
Coming off a season where Missouri allowed an average of over 217 passing yards per game, Baker brings almost a decade of experience as a defensive assistant.
He spent one season at LSU. Baker served as safeties coach for Arkansas State, where he coached with Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, and Louisiana Tech from 2013-14 prior to being promoted to defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2015-18. Baker was then hired by Miami as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, overseeing the Hurricanes defense from 2019-20.
With all positions now filled for the 2022 season, Baker is the final hire for Drinkwitz’s defensive staff.