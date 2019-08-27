Missouri football's 2020 home football game against Arkansas will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the Chiefs' home venue.
Missouri and Arkansas play each other every year on Thanksgiving weekend in the "Battle Line Rivalry." The game is typically held the Friday after Thanksgiving and is televised by CBS.
The location traditionally alternates between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Columbia. But the teams agreed to play this year's Arkansas "home" game in Little Rock rather than Fayetteville. Likewise, the 2020 contest at Arrowhead will be a pseudo-home game for Missouri.
That means the Tigers' 2020 schedule will consist of six home games in Columbia, five road games and the rivalry game in Kansas City.
In a press release, MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said the school has been working with the Chiefs for a couple of years to schedule a Missouri game at Arrowhead.
"Kansas City has provided Mizzou football and the university outstanding support over the years," Sterk said in a statement issued to local reporters Tuesday, "and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020."
MU's last game at Arrowhead was a 20-16 win against BYU on Nov. 14, 2015. The Tigers are 6-2 at Arrowhead in program history.
This year's game in Little Rock is the regular season finale on Nov. 29. MU opens its 2019 season at 6:30 CST Saturday at Wyoming.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.