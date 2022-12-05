It's officially transfer season.
The college football transfer portal opened Monday, one of the most chaotic recent developments in college football. It will close Jan. 18, 2023.
The NCAA introduced the transfer portal in 2018 and in April 2021 eliminated the rule requiring players who enter the portal to sit out the following season at their new school. That opened the window for the transfer portal as we know it today, one that has led to the yearly shakeup of the college football landscape.
Missouri has already felt the impact of the portal. Seven players — Jalani Williams, Dominic Lovett, Tyler Macon, Travion Ford, Zach Lovett, Devin Nicholson and DJ Jackson — announced they planned to enter the portal on Twitter in the past week.
However, just because a player enters the portal doesn't mean they must transfer. There are usually more players in the transfer portal than roster spots available on college football rosters.
Missouri has taken advantage of the transfer portal in past seasons. Last year, the Tigers added Ty'Ron Hopper, DJ Coleman and Kristian Williams in the portal, which bolstered their defense, further transforming it into a force in the Southeastern Conference.
This article will be continuously updated as players make their decisions known.
Walk-on OL/LS Zatechka enters the portal
A former walk-on, Isaac Zatechka didn't see much of the field in two seasons with Missouri. The offensive lineman announced Sunday evening he planned to enter the portal with three year of eligibility remaining.
Zatechka warmed up with the long snappers in the latter half of the season with Daniel Hawthorne sidelined with an undisclosed injury. His father, Jon, played for Nebraska, the Zatechka's home state, and in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals.
The redshirt freshman was removed from the roster on Missouri's website shortly after announcing his decision.
Rumor: Slovis possibly to Missouri?
Colin Dunlap, a radio host for 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, reported that Pitt transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis could be on his way to Columbia.
Dunlap tweeted Monday morning that he has been told Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovic would transfer to Pitt if Slovis leaves and that "there is a good chance" Slovis leaves for Missouri. The first part of the tweet has already happened — Jurkovic intends to transfer to Pitt, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Slovis spent his first three seasons at USC, throwing for 3,502 yards (8.9 yards per attempt) and 30 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019. He has yet to come close to those numbers in any of his next three seasons, maxing out at 7.6 yards per attempt (2022) and 17 touchdowns (2020, albeit in a COVID-shortened season).
Missouri is currently projected to have three scholarship quarterbacks in 2023: Brady Cook, Sam Horn and incoming freshman Gabarri Johnson.