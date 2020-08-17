The Alabama defense brings down Missouri running back Larry Rountree III

The Alabama defense brings down Missouri running back Larry Rountree III on Oct. 13, 2018 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Missouri will kick off its 2020 football season against Alabama on Sept. 26 in Columbia.

 Di Pan/Missourian

MU will kick off its season against quite the opponent.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be traveling to Columbia for the Tigers' Week 1 matchup Sept. 26. The opponent was announced on the SEC Network's "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday afternoon. 

The Tide was added to MU's schedule just 10 days before the announcement of the Week 1 matchup. Missouri last played Alabama in 2018, traveling to Tuscaloosa for a 39-10 loss to the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide.

Eliah Drinkwitz will have his debut as Missouri's head coach against an Alabama team that finished 2019 ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll and had an 11-2 record, with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to end the year. Before last year, the Crimson Tide had made a College Football Playoff appearance every year since its inception in the 2014-15 season.  

The remainder of the Tigers' 10-game conference-only schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

  I'm a sports reporter, covering the 2020 Missouri football program.

