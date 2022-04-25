Missouri defensive lineman Ben Key entered the transfer portal Monday, Rivals reports. The former East Los Angeles College transfer played two games for the Tigers in 2020, while redshirting the 2021 season.
Ranked the No. 41 JUCO prospect by ESPN, Key received six offers following the 2019 season. Missouri was one of five Power Five schools to offer the junior college product. He committed to Missouri six days after his visit.
Key is the first Australian-born football player to play for Missouri and has one year of eligibility remaining. The senior did not account for any statistics in the 2022 Black & Gold Game.