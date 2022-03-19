Missouri football opened the Black & Gold spring game Saturday without a depth chart, a postgame press conference nor any word on the quarterback position’s future. With questions circling about starters for the 2022 season, new and returning offensive weapons looked promising in the scrimmage.
Short plays have been a favorite for coach Eliah Drinkwitz with the offense he installed in his arrival at Missouri. End-around plays were common, with sophomores Chance Luper and Dominic Lovett seeing the most plays out of the backfield for the receivers.
The hype around the offense is following freshman Luther Burden, but Luper, Lovett and senior Tauskie Dove extended plays for their respective teams Saturday.
On a short pass from Tyler Macon to the left side of the field, Lovett extended his run to the right for 62 yards after the catch. Lovett, Burden and Dove were all displaying acrobatic moves along the sideline with strong awareness of where their feet and the line were.
Burden made a deep cut across the center of the field for a 17-yard pass out of the right hand of Brady Cook. The freshman’s quickness was his best attribute, as he changed direction and avoided tackles like a tenured collegiate receiver.
Freshman Mekhi Miller also joined the acrobatic fun, navigating sideline grabs from the arm of Cook. Miller, hailing from Overland Park, Kansas, has been a sponge this spring, looking to veteran Barrett Banister for advice in his game.
“We’re walking back across the bridge in practice, and Mekhi (Miller) just came up to me and asked me, just my honest opinion, how he was doing, what he could improve on,” Banister said March 8. “He’s working just as hard as everyone else, and he’s going to do a lot of great things at this school.”
Macon, like Cook, followed as a blocker on a few plays, as defenders couldn’t hit the quarterback but the quarterback could hit them. Both quarterbacks are battling for the starting job, while adding to the offensive attack with their legs.
Drinkwitz’s offense asks quarterbacks for two first downs with their legs a game, and in the first half, Macon and Cook had two rushes each that contributed to roughly 5 yards per carry.
Out of the backfield, junior Elijah Young showed strong athleticism following the line of scrimmage, breaking tackles and making sharp cuts in small spaces up the middle. On the edge, Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat worked well, finding an early touchdown on a 23-yard rush.
Missouri had a handful of backs taking different roles, hammering on a running-back-by-committee approach that Drinkwitz offered to replace Tyler Badie’s contributions.
One name that has received a little chatter in that room is Truman State transfer Cody Schrader. With a 5-foot-9 frame, Schrader displayed quickness out of the backfield and strength through the scrum.
“(Schrader) has got great vision, toughness; hard runner (with) better-than-average wind speed,” Drinkwitz said March 8.
The senior ran for two first downs in his limited second-half play while also accounting for a 9-yard rushing touchdown up the middle. In previous press conferences, Drinkwitz touched on Schrader having a chance to be a regular in the backfield this fall.
Team Mizzou defeated Team Tigers 35-34, as Macon’s 2-point conversion to go ahead late was halted by a fumbled snap.
It was an offensive affair that Drinkwitz and his staff eyed for individual player development and evaluation rather than using it to build a depth chart for the regular season.