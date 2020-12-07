On Monday, both Harrison Mevis and Connor Bazelak received some recognition for their performances against Arkansas for Missouri football. The Southeastern Conference named them Special Teams Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively.
On Saturday, Mevis hit a walk-off field goal to seal Missouri’s 50-48 win over the Razorbacks. He was 5-of-5 on the day, with all of his field goals coming from 20-plus yards.
So far this season, he’s 16-of-19 on field goals and hasn’t missed a PAT.
Bazelak finished the Arkansas game 32-of-49 with 380 yards passing — his highest single-game yardage total since a victory over LSU on Oct. 10. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he also didn’t throw an interception against an Arkansas defense that ranked No. 1 in the country in interceptions coming into the game.
It was the second week in a row, and the third time this season, that Bazelak received the award.
Through eight games — six of which he’s started — Bazelak has completed 69.4% of his passes and thrown for 2,002 yards. He’s also thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Bolton, Mevis semifinalists for end-of-season awards
On Monday, Mevis and junior linebacker Nick Bolton were announced as semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Lou Groza Award, respectively.
Bolton is one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, which is presented to the best college defender every season.
So far this year, Bolton has 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass breakups. Bolton’s total tackles rank No. 16 in the country.
The Lou Groza Award is annually given to the nation’s top place-kicker. Mevis is No. 5 in the country in field goals made. He’s also tied for No. 1 in the country in field goals per game.
Walters, Hamdan selected for coaching institute
Missouri coaches Ryan Walters and Bush Hamdan have been selected as part of the American Football Coaches Association’s 2021 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the AFCA announced Monday.
The institute is designed to identify and develop “premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession,” according to a release, and participants are invited to participate in a day of curriculum and lectures tailored to leadership in coaching.
Walters is in his sixth season at Missouri and has severed as a defensive coordinator for the last four seasons. Hamdan, who coaches receivers and quarterbacks, joined this year’s staff after the hiring of Eliah Drinkwitz. Hamdan and Drinkwitz previously worked together at Arkansas State.