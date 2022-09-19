Jaylon Carlies, left, and Kearis Jackson hit helmets (copy)

Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies, left, and Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson hit helmets Nov. 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Missouri and Georgia will face off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Columbia.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Missouri’s home game against Georgia is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Week 5 matchup will air on SEC Network.

MU opened its season with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, meaning the Tigers will have at least two evening games at home in 2022. None of MU's home games last season kicked off later than 3 p.m.

