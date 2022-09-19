Missouri’s home game against Georgia is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Week 5 matchup will air on SEC Network.
MU opened its season with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, meaning the Tigers will have at least two evening games at home in 2022. None of MU's home games last season kicked off later than 3 p.m.
The defending national champions haven’t exactly taken a step back. Georgia is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 130-10 this season. The Bulldogs boat raced Oregon 49-3 in Week 1, beat Samford 33-0 in Week 2 and dominated South Carolina 48-7 in Week 3.
Georgia lost eight defensive starters to the NFL draft this offseason, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and first-rounders Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine. Despite that, the Bulldogs still feature three projected top-15 picks on defense: cornerback Kelee Ringo, linebacker/edge rusher Nolan Smith and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
The Bulldogs continue to churn out young talent, as true freshman defensive back Malaki Starks is already turning heads. He has two interceptions and one pass defended in the first three games of his career.
Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett is back and appears to be better than ever. Bennett is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt with a 73.9% completion percentage, ranking second and fifth in the nation, respectively, among quarterbacks with 80-plus passing attempts.
The Bulldogs’ ground game is led by Kendall Minton, who has 28 carries for 167 yards (6 yards per attempt) so far. Kenny McIntosh has been wildly productive catching passes out of the backfield, leading the team with 15 catches.
Bennett’s top weapons have been tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Ladd McConkey with 10 receptions each. Bowers, generally viewed as the best tight end in the country, has been particularly impressive — he’s averaging 21.6 yards per reception.