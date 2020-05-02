Missouri has pulled in another commitment from the class of 2021, nabbing 3-star cornerback Darius Jackson.
The Red Oak, Texas, native announced his commitment on Twitter on Saturday, with a video that mixes his highlights with several drone shots of Faurot Field. He chose Missouri over offers from Kansas State, Kansas and Arkansas State, among others.
Thank God for this opportunity, because without Him and the support of my family, I wouldn’t be here. Welcome to #TheZou @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDavidGibbs @djackmom4 @coachsjacksonjr @rohawksfootball @RedOakCoach #NewZou21 🟡⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KEGKOJdCPD— Darius Jackson (@DariusDJJackson) May 2, 2020
The commitment is the latest in an impressive stretch for the recruiting efforts of Eliah Drinkwitz and company, as they've now landed four 2021 recruits in the span of a week, including 3-star running back Taj Butts, 3-star tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and 4-star defensive end Travion Ford.
Jackson is now the eighth Missouri signee in the 2021 class. The Tigers now have the third-largest 2021 class in the SEC.