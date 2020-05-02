Missouri has pulled in another commitment from the class of 2021, nabbing 3-star cornerback Darius Jackson.

The Red Oak, Texas, native announced his commitment on Twitter on Saturday, with a video that mixes his highlights with several drone shots of Faurot Field. He chose Missouri over offers from Kansas State, Kansas and Arkansas State, among others.

The commitment is the latest in an impressive stretch for the recruiting efforts of Eliah Drinkwitz and company, as they've now landed four 2021 recruits in the span of a week, including 3-star running back Taj Butts, 3-star tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and 4-star defensive end Travion Ford.

Jackson is now the eighth Missouri signee in the 2021 class. The Tigers now have the third-largest 2021 class in the SEC.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a sports reporter, covering features and enterprise stories in the mid-Missouri area. You can reach me at acole@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.