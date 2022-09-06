The media received its first look at transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke partaking in drills at practice Tuesday. Previously a Miami Hurricane, Clarke was recruited and coached by defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2019-2020.
“(Clarke) can really run,” Baker said. “He’s got a great skill set; really, really good ball skills … I think he’ll just be able to bring a calmness to the group. You got Ennis (Rakestraw), you have (Kris Abrams-Draine) that have played a lot of football, and I think he kind of fits in that wheelhouse, probably from a skill-wise set as well.”
Baker doesn’t know where Clarke’s eligibility stands for the season. The defensive staff is making sure Clarke is in shape and worked into the defensive scheme, hoping he’s available soon.
Safety Jaylon Carlies grew up playing against Clarke in Pop Warner youth football in Florida. Carlies noted Clarke can help bolster Missouri’s defense with what he can bring from his experience at Miami.
The Tigers look to build off stifling run defense in Manhattan
While impossible to make any sweeping judgments after one week, it’s difficult to ignore one stat from Missouri’s 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1: 8 rushing yards.
In their first game under Baker, the Tigers’ defense bottled up everything the Bulldogs wished to do on the ground, a swift improvement after a season in which they gave up 227.3 yards a game under former DC Steve Wilks.
Improving its rush defense was one of the defense’s points of emphasis over the offseason, and the unit delivered Week 1. That even goes for players who weren’t a part of Missouri’s roster last season. Baker has the buy-in of everyone on the defensive side of the ball regardless of where they spent 2021.
“The record wasn’t what we wanted to have it as for rushing yards,” transfer Jayden Jernigan said. “That was the first thing we talked about and tried to stop (against Louisiana Tech).”
The Tigers know they have another massive test on the ground this weekend against Kansas State, which rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in its season-opening 34-0 win against South Dakota last Saturday. More specifically, Missouri will have to be prepared for Deuce Vaughn— who started his season with a 126 yard, one touchdown performance.
This weekend, the Tigers hope to neutralize the Wildcats’ rushing attack by staying in gaps, focus on taking different tackling angles and most importantly, forcing the host’s attack to be one-dimensional. For Missouri, that defensive buy-in and effort begins with players on the team last year and trickles down even to the most recent additions.
“I’m here now,” Jernigan said. “I’m a Mizzou Tiger now, so whatever happened last year, we watched the film and we see. We’re all building on how we can make this the best defense that Mizzou has had. Whatever problems we had last year, even transfers take that and we put that on our shoulders.”
Experience drives defensive line
Last week, Darius Robinson joked about entering the Missouri program with veterans in front of him and nearing the end of his career with experienced players still filling out the defensive line.
The Tigers added multiple transfers to their front seven, including Jernigan from Oklahoma State and Kristian Williams from Oregon. The two touched on how experience trumped early challenges Tuesday after transferring.
“It wasn’t too much of a difficult task to learn,” Williams said regarding Baker’s defense. “But it was interesting, because you come from somewhere else (with) a lot of techniques that might be different and whatnot.”
Jernigan has also seen the transfers and tenured Missouri defensive linemen mesh well from the spring to now.
“I feel like it really helped in the spring, in the fall when everybody really started getting here, and we all started playing with each other,” Jernigan said. “And then there’s the game, everybody’s going to be together. We are one team, that’s how it goes.”
Missouri’s defense led college football with the least rushing yards allowed with 11 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday. But now, the Tigers enter Manhattan, Kansas, facing a Wildcats team that rushed for the fourth-most yards in college football last week.
Martez optimistic to not wear brace Saturday
Safety Martez Manuel practiced last week and played Thursday against Louisiana Tech in a brace on his right hand. The senior has continued to wear the club, even breaking it on a tackle during Tuesday’s practice.
“Luckily, I play at a level where they are really good at getting me stuff when I need it,” Manuel said. “Hopefully, I don’t got to put it on (Saturday).”
Manuel said he doesn’t know when he will stop needing to wear the club, but he wouldn’t be surprised if he had to wear it Saturday at Kansas State. Baker also couldn’t offer a timetable on when to expect Manuel without the brace, but it could be off late this week or next.
“It hasn’t limited him,” Baker said. “It might be a game-time decision if he’s out of it. I don’t want to say one way or another, but he’s coming to tail end of that.”