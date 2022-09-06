The media received its first look at transfer cornerback Marcus Clarke partaking in drills at practice Tuesday. Previously a Miami Hurricane, Clarke was recruited and coached by defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2019-2020.

“(Clarke) can really run,” Baker said. “He’s got a great skill set; really, really good ball skills … I think he’ll just be able to bring a calmness to the group. You got Ennis (Rakestraw), you have (Kris Abrams-Draine) that have played a lot of football, and I think he kind of fits in that wheelhouse, probably from a skill-wise set as well.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you