For the first time since April 25, Missouri’s 2021 class got an offensive commit Thursday.
After nine consecutive defensive players, 3-star running back BJ Harris is the first Missouri offensive commit since tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and running back Taj Butts announced their pledge to the Tigers on the same day.
Harris, a 5-foot-10, 193-pound prospect, is the No. 16 recruit and second running back in the class. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, product is the fifth player in seven days to join the class. He is listed as the No. 32 running back in the country, according to Rivals.
He chose the Tigers over Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Memphis, Mississippi and Tennessee, among others. Last year, he led McCallie School to its second state championship in school history.
Missouri’s class now ranks No. 19 in the country, according to Rivals, and it has the 13th-most total players.