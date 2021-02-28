Sam Horn, a 2022 four-star pro-style quarterback from Suwanee, Georgia, verbally committed to Missouri football Sunday.
The catch to Horn's announcement? He's seemingly committed to play baseball as well, as the graphic he posted to Twitter featured pictures of him in uniform for both sports. Horn has previously expressed interest in being a dual-sport collegiate athlete.
Committed. @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/HnTzIlc3KG— Sam Horn (@_sam_horn) March 1, 2021
Coach Eli Drinkwitz also tweeted a gif from the movie Top Gun featuring the characters Goose (Anthony Edwards) and Maverick (Tom Cruise) high-fiving, mentioning Tiger baseball coach Steve Bieser in the tweet.
Yo @biesersr 🔥🐯🔥 pic.twitter.com/bCoVdFcW7a— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) March 1, 2021
According to 247Sports, defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison is Horn's primary recruiter. Horn also received offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Illinois, among others.
Horn is the No. 82 player nationwide in the 2022 class and the No. 6 quarterback, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. MU currently has the No. 15 2022 recruiting class according to Rivals.com.
As a junior in high school, Horn completed 361 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Horn is the second four-star quarterback to commit to Drinkwitz's program in as many years, joining the class of 2021's Tyler Macon.
"Missouri is coming out of a rebuilding stage, and Coach Drink has things going in the right direction," Horn told Chad Simmons of Rivals.com. "My decision has been in the making for some time, but after the visit, talking it over with my parents, and really thinking a lot about it, I know it is Missouri for me."