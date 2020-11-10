Missouri announced one positive COVID-19 test and multiple quarantines Tuesday because of contact tracing from a Sunday test.
Players who are contact-traced will go into quarantine per Southeastern Conference guidelines and will miss the team’s game versus Georgia on Saturday along with the player who tested positive.
“We took a COVID test Sunday; we had a positive that we contact traced,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “The contact tracing was significant at a position, but there’s not any outbreak or pause.”
The team still practiced Tuesday and is over the 53-player threshold to play. The Tigers had another test Tuesday. If players test positive or are contact-traced from that round of testing, then they will also be out for Saturday’s game. Drinkwitz said that a player contact-traced wouldn’t automatically be out for the South Carolina game because the positive test occurred Sunday. The 14-day quarantine starts at the moment of contact with the positive test. That would be before the test Sunday, and the 14-day period could expire before the South Carolina game Nov. 21.
“This is not necessarily a two-week deal,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri played with 64 scholarship players against Florida on Oct. 31, but three players from that game are suspended because of a halftime brawl with the Gators. Drinkwitz said if a player doesn’t start the game, then he doesn’t count toward the threshold, so the three suspensions and one positive test would put Missouri at an estimated 60 players before contact tracing.
Drinkwitz said he is unsure how the player contracted the virus.
“I think these guys can do every single thing right and still come in contact and contract the virus, so I don’t place any blame on our guys,” Drinkwitz said. “To go four weeks without a single case and then to just have one, the narrative that they’ve maybe done something wrong or there’s a single incident that would cause it, I don’t necessarily agree with right now.”
Drinkwitz wouldn’t say which position was depleted by contact tracing but said the team plans to play its game versus Georgia as scheduled. The game is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The only positions where there are thresholds for players are at quarterback, offensive line and defensive line. The SEC thresholds require one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.
“I think our numbers at a lot of positions are getting tight,” Drinkwitz said. “I told the team we’re all going to have to find a way to help us contribute to be successful. Whether it’s a walk-on, whether it’s a scholarship player, our job is if we’re in this organization to do our part to help us win.”
With injuries and suspensions, Missouri will have to play its ninth different offensive lineman Saturday. Drinkwitz said there is an open competition for the left guard spot and both tackle positions with injuries to starters Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom. Dylan Spencer replaced Delgado during the game against Florida but won’t play in the first half Saturday because of suspension from the incident with Florida. With injuries to Delgado and Borom, Missouri only had nine scholarship offensive linemen play against Florida.
Another player out with injury this week will be defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, who has missed the past few weeks with a leg injury. Drinkwitz said starting tight end Daniel Parker Jr. is also questionable.
If Missouri has to postpone its game Saturday, it will become the fourth SEC game of the week postponed because of COVID testing within teams. The conference postponed the following three games: Auburn vs. Mississippi State, Alabama vs. LSU and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee.
Each game in the conference this weekend will be affected by COVID. Arkansas will be without coach Sam Pittman against Florida after he tested positive this week — former Missouri coach and current Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom will fill in for him — while Kentucky will be without three assistants for its game against Vanderbilt.
Drinkwitz said he wasn’t sure what the timetable for a postponement would be or when a final decision on the status of the game would have to be made.