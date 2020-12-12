Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Missouri would use Saturday’s game against No. 12 Georgia to measure themselves against one of the elite teams in the conference.
After a 49-14 loss, it looks like the Tigers have a significant amount of ground to make up.
Missouri showed life early after coming back from a 14-point first-half deficit before being outscored 35-0 by the Bulldogs in the final 31 minutes Saturday.
The Tigers (5-4) had no answer for a Georgia (7-2) offense that totaled over 600 yards and averaged nearly 9 yards per play.
Georgia receiver George Pickens had 126 yards and two scores for a passing game that has been reinvigorated with new quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels finished with 299 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters. Pickens consistently beat one-on-one coverage, while Georgia had four players rush for touchdowns.
Missouri had a moment of hope after a blocked punt from Mason Pack set up a game-tying 1-yard score from Larry Rountree III with 1:20 left in the first half, but Pickens made a falling shoestring catch 44 seconds later to give Georgia a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The performance was a second straight disappointment by the Missouri defense, which gave up a then-season-high 48 points against Arkansas last week before Georgia increased that Saturday.
Georgia’s dominance extended to the defensive side of the ball as well. Missouri was outgained 615 yards to 200 after quarterback Connor Bazelak struggled against one of the conference’s best defenses. Bazelak finished 17-of-28 passing for 139 yards and an interception.
Bazelak’s second throw of the game was an interception that was tipped by Niko Hea into the arms of Georgia corner Eric Stokes before Georgia took a 7-0 then 14-0 lead. Bazelak and the Missouri offense only generated three plays over 15 yards, one being a double pass where Keke Chism found tight end Messiah Swinson to set up a rushing score from Bazelak.
The blocked punt helped tie the score before Georgia pulled away in the second half, while the Missouri running game continued to sputter. Missouri had 18 carries for 23 yards, and Larry Rountree had his lowest running total of the season with 16 yards on 14 carries.
Missouri has been a pleasant surprise this season, sitting in third place in the SEC East, but the team’s losses show how far it is away from becoming one of the conference’s elite squads.
The Tigers have played three of the conference’s top four teams in Georgia, Florida and Alabama and have been outscored 128-50 in three losses.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has said all season that one of the team’s goals during his tenure is to win the SEC East, but those titles go through Georgia and Florida. The SEC has been a league of haves and have-nots over the past couple of years. Missouri’s 41-17 loss to the Gators on Oct. 31 and Saturday’s steamrolling at the hands of the Bulldogs show where Missouri currently stands at the beginning of Drinkwitz’s tenure.
Drinkwitz has led Missouri to its most SEC wins since 2014, albeit in a 10-game conference-only season, and has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail over the last week to give fans hope the program is turning a corner. Losses to the SEC’s elite don’t discount that progress but show how much ground Drinkwitz and the program have to make up.
Next, Missouri heads to Starkville for its final regular-season game, against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday. Missouri will be eligible for a bowl game and could accept an invite for a postseason game.