Nine days after firing Barry Odom, MU has found his successor. Missouri will hire Appalachian State's Eliah Drinkwitz as its new head football coach. An athletic department official confirmed to the Missourian on Sunday evening that a deal between MU and Drinkwitz has been reached, though a contract has not yet been signed.
Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship in his first season as a head coach in 2019. The 36-year-old had previously been the offensive coordinator at Boise State and then North Carolina State before taking the job at Appalachian State, which will play UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. Drinkwitz is currently the sixth-youngest head coach in the FBS.
Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor responded to the reports of his coach departing in a Sunday evening tweet:
When y’all gone realize coaches don’t matter. At the end of the day we play the game 🤷🏾♂️. Preciate @CoachDrinkwitz for the season and everything we accomplished but I know me and my team gone ball regardless 🤟🏾 #RollNeers— Meech (@Latron_) December 9, 2019
Drinkwitz's contract is subject to approval by Missouri's Board of Curators.
While rumors swirled on Sunday afternoon, Drinkwitz posted a photo of his daughter performing in "The Nutcracker":
Awesome watching my daughter dance at the Nutcracker this afternoon. #familyfirst pic.twitter.com/iDuJYN58lV— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) December 8, 2019
The hire means that Missouri is turning to someone with just one year of head coaching experience, but Drinkwitz was successful in this first season. In addition to the conference championship, Drinkwitz's Mountaineers won road games over two Power 5 teams, North Carolina and South Carolina, the latter of which plays Missouri every year.
When Odom took the Missouri job in 2016, he had never been a head coach at the collegiate level.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter reported Sunday night that three members of the Board of Curators flew to North Carolina on Sunday to meet with Drinkwitz, a sign that the Board might support the hire. Last week, there were reports that the Curators weren't satisfied with a number of earlier candidates being floated by Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk.
The details of Drinkwitz's salary are not yet known, but he is expected to make more than the guaranteed $750,000 per year that he was making at Appalachian State.
It is also not yet known who will be on Drinkwitz's staff at Missouri, but Sterk said on Nov. 30 that he was not expecting to have to buy out the contracts of any of Odom's assistant coaches.
"As far as the paying off of assistants and and the contracts, I expect these coaches either to be retained by the next head coach or hired (elsewhere)," Sterk said.
Drinkwitz's wide receivers coach at Appalachian State is Pat Washington, who had the same job at Missouri from 2013-2015.
During the press conference about the firing of Odom on Nov. 30, Sterk said that Power 5 and SEC coaching experience would be an important factor in picking the next head coach, though not an absolute. Drinkwitz's only Power 5 experience came as an assistant at N.C. State, where he coached from 2016-2018, and at Auburn, where he was the quality control coach from 2010-2011.
In 2012, Drinkwitz was the running backs coach at Arkansas State under head coach Gus Malzahn, who is now the head coach at Auburn. Drinkwitz became the co-offensive coordinator at Arkansas State in 2013 under Bryan Harsin, after Malzahn left for Auburn. Drinkwitz followed Harsin to Boise State, when the latter became the head coach. Drinkwitz first served as the tight ends coach in Boise before becoming the offensive coordinator.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.