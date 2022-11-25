Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start against Missouri, and even as a redshirt freshman, he was a problem.
Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia back in 2020, almost defeating the Tigers in a 50-48 shootout. Now in his second full year as the Razorbacks’ full-time signal-caller, Missouri has just about had enough.
“Golly, I hope he’s graduating or going pro or something,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Holy cow, he’s an unbelievable player.”
Friday will be the third time Missouri (5-6, 2-5 SEC) faces Jefferson, more than any other team, and it’s not getting any easier. Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) comes into the matchup on the heels of a 42-27 win over Ole Miss that was not as close as the final score indicates.
Jefferson is healthy after missing Arkansas’ 13-10 loss to LSU with a nagging shoulder injury, and he showed it last week against the Rebels. He threw 22 times for 168 yards, completing 77% of his pass attempts, and he ran eight times for 47 yards.
“That’s the first thing, right?” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said about Jefferson being back. “He always seems to be able to get out of the pocket and break tackles. … He really is a complete quarterback. As big and strong and as mobile as he is, I think he’s really improved at throwing the ball, especially when you look at the Ole Miss game.”
Arkansas’ winning formula offensively generally doesn’t involve Jefferson throwing for 300-plus yards. It involves efficient passing — Jefferson has averaged 9.1 and 8.8 yards per attempt last season and this season, respectively — and riding a run game that involves both Jefferson and the SEC’s No. 2 rusher.
There’s a 6-yard difference between Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and No. 1, Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins. Sanders, a sophomore who was recruited as a receiver, has had an outstanding season. He’s a big back, too, and is tough to tackle at 6-foot-2, 227 pounds.
“He’s incredibly patient,” Baker said, “more so than last year. He’s really done a phenomenal job being patient, keeps his shoulders square, stays low. As big as he is, believe it or not, he does a good job of hiding behind his offensive line.”
Sanders has rushed for 1,379 yards and 10 touchdowns this season on 6.6 yards per carry, including 232 yards and three touchdowns on 9.7 yards per carry last week against Ole Miss. In the two games Jefferson did not play, however, Sanders only averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
Jefferson and Sanders are good individually, but when they’re out there together, Arkansas’ run game can be difficult to stop.
“You’ve just gotta respect both,” Missouri safety Martez Manuel said. “When you are playing a quarterback who’s not a great runner, when you see him giving a read, you can play really heavy on the running back, because you know he’s not gonna pull it. But with KJ, you’ve gotta respect it.”
The key to stopping a two-man running game: All hands on deck. The interior defensive linemen in a one-gap scheme like Baker’s have to hold their gaps, ideally occupying multiple blockers so that they can’t reach the second level. The linebackers have to crash downhill, fill their gaps and be sure tacklers.
The defensive ends have to either crash down to help on the running back or stay home, depending on what’s happening behind them. If the play is to crash, the safeties — often the “stars” on Missouri’s defense — have to tackle the quarterback.
Luckily for Missouri, most players at all three levels have been doing their jobs in run defense consistently well. Missouri’s leader in solo tackles is a ballhawking safety, Jaylon Carlies. Things get more complicated if Isaiah McGuire and Ty’Ron Hopper don’t play, as both were banged up against New Mexico State, but both practiced Tuesday.
Of course, responsibilities are moot if the 6-3, 242-pound Jefferson runs over whoever tries to tackle him.
“(Jefferson is) such a big, talented dude that sometimes you’ve gotta respect him with two dudes, because you don’t know if the one dude can make the play,” Manuel said.
On the other side of the field, Arkansas’ pass rush poses issues for Missouri. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in sacks with 37.
Linebacker Drew Sanders, an Alabama transfer, is the SEC’s individual sack leader with nine, and defensive lineman Jordan Domineck is tied for fourth with seven. Defensive lineman Zach Williams and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. aren’t far behind, with five and four, respectively.
Sanders is an off-ball linebacker who won SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Ole Miss, and he’s an instrument of former Missouri coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom’s aggressiveness. He’ll attack the quarterback a ton, but he’s also No. 3 in the SEC in tackles with 96 and came down with an interception last week.
“They have a great scheme that creates havoc on defense, because they’re coming from multiple angles,” Drinkwitz said. “They’re really not attacking, necessarily, gaps; they’re attacking space. They put you in a lot of different one-on-ones, so that’s going to be a challenge.”
Arkansas’ front seven will be a challenge for Missouri’s offensive line, which includes a true freshman, Armand Membou, starting at right tackle. Membou has a tough task ahead of him, but he’s impressed the Tigers’ coaching staff in his two starts so far.
“I thought he’s played very well,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, there’s things that he can improve on and there’s specific fundamentals that we’ve gotta continue to work, but for the most part he’s held up his end of the bargain playing that position. The future’s extremely bright for him. I think every time he steps on the field, he gains more and more confidence.”
If Missouri wins, it would reach six victories, and with that comes guaranteed bowl eligibility. It’s possible for Missouri to reach a bowl game if it loses, due to potentially not enough teams being 6-6 and the Tigers’ APR score. But a win over Arkansas eliminates the need to do the math.
The Tigers aren’t talking about it, focusing more on beating their cross-division rival, but the objective is clear: Win, and they’re in.