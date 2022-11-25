Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start against Missouri, and even as a redshirt freshman, he was a problem.

Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia back in 2020, almost defeating the Tigers in a 50-48 shootout. Now in his second full year as the Razorbacks’ full-time signal-caller, Missouri has just about had enough.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you