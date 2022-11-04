Missouri’s pass rush first made its presence known on the stat sheet Saturday in South Carolina when Trajan Jeffcoat chose violence against his unsuspecting blocker.
Jeffcoat fired off the ball and shoved South Carolina offensive tackle Jakai Moore in the chest. Moore stumbled backward, desperately trying to grab onto Jeffcoat to prevent disaster, but it was too late. He fell down 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage and watched Jeffcoat force Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler into the waiting arms of DJ Coleman for Missouri’s first of four sacks in a 23-10 win.
The pass rush — front four and otherwise — dominated South Carolina, and it’s looking for more this week against Kentucky. Missouri faces the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia, going head-to-head with a team with the worst pass-blocking in the SEC by a wide margin.
Kentucky has allowed 30 sacks and 205 sack yards this season, both the most in the conference. The difference between Kentucky and the second-worst in sack yardage lost, Auburn with 133, is greater than the difference between Auburn and the 10th-worst, Tennessee with 67.
Against then-No. 3 (AP) Tennessee last week, the Wildcats allowed four sacks and turned the ball over three times on the way to a 44-6 loss.
“Obviously, the turnovers are something that’s abnormal for a Kentucky football team, but when you watch them on defense, and just watch the game without the scoreboard, there are a couple busted assignments that are uncharacteristic of their team,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We know this is gonna be a tough, physical matchup in the trenches.”
Typically renowned for a road-grading offensive line under 10th-year coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky lost three starters to the NFL: left tackle Dare Rosenthal, center Luke Fortner and right tackle Darian Kinnard. Kinnard’s replacement, Jeremy Flax, has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.
The line has still led a solid run game, though, with UK’s yards per carry heavily deflated by sack yardage. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky’s veteran running back, is averaging 5.3 yards per carry since he was cleared by the NCAA in early October. Rodriguez rushed for 197 yards in a 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 15.
“That’s a physical group, man,” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “Their offensive line rolls off the ball. Their running backs are downhill. I think that’s what gets them going. … I think it starts and stops with their run game.”
Kentucky has been able to win games this season when it hasn’t needed to throw to win — a rare thing for a team with a potential first-round pick at quarterback.
Despite missing a game with a toe injury, Will Levis is averaging a career-high 9.1 yards per attempt, with an arm that has NFL analysts handing out “He can make all the throws” clichés like they’re Halloween candy.
Despite Levis’ talent, though, Kentucky hasn’t had the pass protection to win games from behind. With the Wildcats down 22-19 with less than a minute to go against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, backup right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. got beat, leading to a strip-sack of Levis and a loss for UK.
“They have a really good quarterback, so they want to protect him,” Tigers defensive tackle Darius Robinson said.
Robinson is a starter on a Missouri front four that Baker said has been winning one-on-one battles left and right. Jeffcoat, Coleman and particularly Isaiah McGuire are forces off the edge, with McGuire winning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after a two-sack game against South Carolina.
“I just happen to be the person in the scheme,” McGuire said. “Many of us have made plays in our scheme, and I just happened to be the one to make them this week.”
“He’s super smart,” star Martez Manuel said about Baker. “And he uses his players to their advantages.”
Manuel had the fourth sack last week. Incidentally, he celebrated it in a way that made South Carolina fans upset: pulling out his towel and using it to imitate the “Sandstorm” routine Gamecocks fans do before games.
“I didn’t think it would get the backlash it did, but I was just having fun,” Manuel said. “I did it, and I don’t regret it.”
He and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who spent considerable time in the South Carolina backfield Saturday, have become invaluable assets to the pass rush as well.
“I think they’re both relentless in the rush, but they both have a natural pass-rush ability to them,” Baker said. “They both are slippery at the point of attack, but they’re both physical enough to hold up in their own pass-rushing situations as well.”
Slippery?
“Just being able to kind of duck their shoulder, slip blocks,” Baker said, “use their speed, use their leverage, use their quickness and not get hung up on them. That’s what 330-pounders want you to do — get hung up on them — so we’re trying to slip past them as much as possible.”
Part of the key to getting after Rattler was building an early lead and not having to focus on the run. Missouri hadn’t had too many opportunities to do that, because of game situations, and the Tigers converted this opportunity into sacks.
“They’re not converting run to pass; they’re going pass to run,” Baker said. “It definitely benefits them and allows them to pin their ears back, from a mentality standpoint, before the ball is ever snapped.”
That’s Missouri’s model: put together long, methodical offensive drives, build an early lead and let the pass rush cook late in the game. It’s also Kentucky’s model, but it might be more difficult for the Wildcats to carry it out Saturday.
Kentucky will be without two of its leading tacklers, linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones. Jones has been out since the Wildcats’ loss to Ole Miss, and Square got hurt against Tennessee but has been declared out for the Missouri game.
Without Square and Jones, Kentucky comes in shorthanded for what is projected to be a close, low-scoring game at Memorial Stadium.