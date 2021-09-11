With 8:15 left in the second quarter, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak connected with running back Tyler Badie on third down.
The Tigers needed 10 yards, but only earned five.
To make matters worse, left tackle Javon Foster was called for holding. Although Kentucky declined the penalty to keep fourth down, had Missouri converted, Foster’s error would’ve canceled out the conversion.
Grant McKinniss came on to punt, and the third of the Tigers offense’s first four possessions ended with nothing to show for it.
For the second straight week, Missouri’s struggles with third downs often stunted its attempts at building offensive consistency. The Tigers converted 8 of 15 in their Southeastern Conference opener against Kentucky. MU lost 35-28.
But not just the offense struggled with third downs. Kentucky, ranked No. 23 for third-down conversion percentage following Week 1, converted a total of seven third downs against Missouri’s defense. Five of those came in the first half, when the Wildcats succeeded at all but one of their attempts.
“Could’ve easily tucked their tail,” Drinkwitz said of his defense. “They didn’t. They didn’t do that. Our team didn’t do that. We kept fighting, so that’s a good sign. We gotta get a lot of things fixed. A lot of things fixed. And we gotta do it in a hurry, but we’re fighting.”
Neither side of the ball was helped by penalties. The Tigers lost a total of 65 yards between both sides of the ball to their own mistakes. Missouri’s defense even gave Kentucky one of its third-down conversions via a pass interference call, and the Wildcats scored on the following play.
MU went 50% on third-down conversions in the opening half, successful on 4-of-8 attempts. Kentucky, meanwhile, punched through 5 of 6, coming in at 83.3%.
One of Missouri’s biggest conversions of the first half came with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Tiger offense was lined up 1 yard from the end zone when tight end Niko Hea was flagged for a false start. Despite the added penalty yardage, Connor Bazelak found Daniel Parker Jr. for a 6-yard passing touchdown to put Missouri on the board.
Drinkwitz said it was “a great route.”
Missouri also had a key conversion on its second scoring drive. Bazelak found Tauskie Dove up the right sideline on third-and-5 and picked up 16 yards. Dove’s move out of bounds stopped the clock with 11 seconds in the first half, and MU scored on the next play.
Marginally more success was found in the second half. The Tigers were 2-3 in the third quarter and 2-4 in the fourth. Missouri’s game-tying 28-28 touchdown, scored by Badie, came on a third down as well.
One of the key differences for Missouri on third down was the yardage they needed to cover. Four of the Tigers’ 8 conversions were in the 1-4 yard range. That made a difference to Bazelak from Week 1.
“Well, we weren’t in 3rd-and-13s,” Bazelak said. “Those are pretty difficult to convert.”
Meanwhile, the Tiger defense didn’t force a three-and-out until the Wildcats’ second drive of the third quarter. Blaze Alldredge stuffed a run on first, and Kentucky’s Will Levis’ pass attempts fell incomplete on second and third down, when Trajan Jeffcoat was credited with a QB hurry.
“We just didn’t start fast,” safety Martez Manuel said. “Then we found our rhythm, but we put our offense in a bind. We didn’t step up in the biggest moments that we needed to. That’s something that as a captain I need to go back and see how I can improve on that this season. It’s Week 2, so hopefully we can – we will get it fixed.”
Performance on third down certainly improved from Week 1 to Week 2. Against CMU, Missouri’s offense was successful on just one attempt and its defense allowed eight conversions.
But to keep up with its SEC colleagues, six of whom were 50% or higher on third-down conversions following their season openers, the Tigers will need to find a more consistent rhythm to their conversions.