Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia.
And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey's status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn while spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling. In lieu of Bailey, Dameon Wilson will continue to main the middle-linebacker position.
On the offensive line, backup left guard Luke Griffin was listed as out for the Tigers. With Zeke Powell suffering a season-ending injury at Auburn, the Tigers' depth took another hit.
Defensive lineman Ky Montgomery was upgraded to doubtful. After being listed out for four straight weeks, the redshirt freshman is a step closer returning from left ACL surgery last season.
Wide receivers Demariyon Houston and Chance Luper, running back Elijah Young and right tackle Hyrin White remain out. Young will miss consecutive games with a soft tissue injury.