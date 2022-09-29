Louisiana Tech Missouri Football (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up before the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1 in Columbia. Burden is listed as questionable on this week's injury report.

 L.G. Patterson/The Associated Press

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia.

And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey's status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn while spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling. In lieu of Bailey, Dameon Wilson will continue to main the middle-linebacker position.

