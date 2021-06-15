Missouri is making a splash early in the 2022 recruiting period

Missouri football hired head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in December 2019 after his debut season with Appalachian State, in which he helped the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record.
The question when he got to Columbia was, could Drinkwitz recruit?
So far in the 2022 recruiting cycle, he’s had a strong answer.
Drinkwitz and his staff have already reeled in four four-star recruits and currently have the 14th-ranked class in the country according to 247Sports.
The class is highlighted by commitments from four-star players Sam Horn, a quarterback from Georgia, and Marcus Scott II, a cornerback who recently flipped from his pledge to LSU.
The Tigers also have commitments from safety Isaac Thompson, defensive lineman Marquis Gracial and athlete Ja’Marion Wayne, all in-state four-star prospects according to 247.
Five prospects ranked as three stars by 247 have committed to Missouri: cornerback Scott of Conroe, Texas, who Rivals considers a four-star; wide receiver Mekhi Miller from Leawood, Kansas, and three in-state players: offensive lineman Armond Membou and tight end Max Whisner from Lee’s Summit and offensive lineman Tristan Wilson from Lebanon.
While nothing is set until players sign their letters of intent, it represents a great start to the recruiting class.
Horn is among the best quarterbacks in the 2022 class, according to 247's Allen Trieu and his team.
“I think he’s an elite quarterback prospect in this year’s class, his baseball background is obvious when you see how fast the ball comes out of his hand,” Trieu said. “He obviously has a lot of experience throwing the football. So between that and the athleticism, I think he’s a high-end quarterback prospect.”
The Tigers also remain in the hunt for Oklahoma commit Luther Burden (East St. Louis), who was recently in Columbia for an official visit. Burden is the No. 1 wide receiver in America and would be a game-changer for the program. His recent transfer of high schools could be a positive sign for a Tigers program that has landed Tyler Macon and Dominic Lovett from East St. Louis.
“I think that they’re one of the big threats to Oklahoma,” Trieu said. “I think there’s definite familiarity between him and Missouri and then Missouri and his high school coaches.”
Missouri also is scoring in the transfer portal. Drinkwitz reeled in former four-star receiver and Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper in January. Last weekend, the Tigers received commitments from FCS All-American offensive lineman Connor Wood and former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans.
Early signing day is not until December, and with the NCAA lifting its dead period June 1, the Tigers’ head coach has looked to take advantage. Missouri’s “Night at the Zou” recruiting event on June 2 had perhaps the best collection of talent that has ever been on campus, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.
“If you come out of the gate fast, I think that sets the stage for your future classes, and it also establishes pipelines into certain areas and certain schools, and the kids kind of recruit each other a lot I think,” Trieu said. “I think there’s no question that the early success has led to a foundation of getting some in-state recruits.”