Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers look to sign. A sophomore at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Newson was named the MACCC North Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 107 tackles and 56 assists.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you