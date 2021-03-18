Missouri football hosts its annual Black and Gold Game on Saturday, the third and final open practice of the season.
Missouri’s spring practice period had the earliest start date in the Southeastern Conference, and the Tigers are the first team to play their spring game. Out of the other 11 teams planning on a spring showcase — Kentucky and Florida are not partaking — seven are set for Saturday, April 17, and the other four will follow April 24.
Play begins at 1 p.m. on Faurot Field.
Entry to the game begins at noon and fans are encouraged to secure free tickets online before their arrival. Only limited tickets will be available at Gate 1 on gameday. Fans can also watch the event live on SECN+.
What to expect
While coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s main goal for his players this spring was individual development, this week’s focus at practice heading into the spring game was situational football.
“We’re just trying to take every opportunity to practice the game and make sure that some of our younger guys understand the situations that we’re getting in and trying to get a little bit better every play,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Fans who’ve attended either of MU’s other two open practices in the past month will likely be seeing more of the same, as a press release for the game advertised it as a mix of “skills, drills and scrimmage.”
The team spent much of its practice March 13 running full 11-on-11 drills. It was the first full-contact practice the players had since the end of the 2020 season, serving as a warmup of sorts for Saturday’s activities.
Though he himself didn’t have to endure any, quarterback Connor Bazelak said it was good to be back to getting tackled.
“You can only do so much when there’s no tackling,” he said. “When you have a run play called and we’re not tackling full on, you can’t really tell how many yards you’re getting.”
Bazelak and other projected offensive first stringers — Case Cook, Tyler Badie, Keke Chism — will likely start on the field against leading defensive players, but don’t be surprised by some of the combinations Drinkwitz throws on the field. With Drinkwitz’s mentality of not finalizing a depth chart until fall, players at all positions will almost definitely feature on the field in a variety of different lineups.
Who to watch
Most of the fun of spring practice comes from seeing new players on the field for the first time, something fans were robbed of last season because of COVID-19. This year’s class offers a number of potential contributors in the fall that Spring Game attendees will want to pay attention to.
On offense, Tyler Macon’s reps in the backfield will be for fans who like to know their QB can scramble. Playing with a third-string offensive line against a first-string defense last week, the freshman went on the run a lot, though he struggled to earn any points for his team.
Mookie Cooper has been the talk of the team for his speed at wide receiver, having made a number of plays in the red zone, and fellow wide receivers J.J. Hester and Dominic Lovett have also received praise from Drinkwitz for their progress this spring.
“We’re by no means ready to go play in a game yet, but it’s a start, and hopefully it’s something that these guys can carry through the months when it’s player-led and player-run stuff,” Drinkwitz said.
Potential matchups for those new wide receivers on the flip side of the ball could be cornerbacks Zxaequan Reeves and DJ Jackson.
Overall, the newcomers on both sides of the ball should be the attraction Saturday, both for their individual skills and how they mesh with the rest of the team.
“Those guys are getting invaluable reps at a college speed,” Drinkwitz said. “All of those guys are going to have a significant opportunity to play this year for us and provide value.”
Fan favorites like Shawn Robinson, Akial Byers, Daniel Parker Jr. and Jalen Knox will surely see many reps Saturday as well.