Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz landed his third recruit in the Class of 2023 in Demariyon Houston, a receiver out of Hutchinson Community College who began his collegiate career at Nebraska.
Drinkwitz set the (unofficial and un-fact-checked but, you know, probably) record for time between "bat signal" and commitment, tweeting his Class of '23 "we got a commitment" video Wednesday night, while Houston announced he was headed to Missouri on Friday morning.
Houston didn't play in two seasons at Nebraska, opting to transfer to Hutchinson — the former school of Missouri interior defensive line coach Al Davis — for the 2021 season. He played in six games, catching 19 passes for 280 yards, three touchdowns and an impressive 14.7 yards per reception.
The Oklahoma City native joins four-star tight end/edge rusher Brett Norfleet and three-star edge rusher Jahkai Lang in the still-developing '23 class. Both are in-state high school commits, with Lang coming from Troy Buchanan in Troy and Norfleet coming from Francis Howell in St. Charles.