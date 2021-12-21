Missouri football has added safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson, the player announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.
Charleston is the first player Missouri has picked up in the transfer portal since the regular season ended. Several players have gone the other direction, most notably tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. (unsigned) and Messiah Swinson (Arizona State), defensive back Chris Shearin (unsigned) and defensive end Jatorian Hansford (South Florida).
A former four-star recruit, Charleston spent three seasons at Clemson. He entered the transfer portal in October.
Charleston played in 13 games as a true freshman and made six starts in his two full seasons with the Tigers. During that time, he recorded 68 tackles in 596 total snaps. In the 2020 season, his 55 tackles ranked third on the team.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on early national signing day he would look to the portal to balance his team ahead of the new season, meaning Charleston likely won't be the last transfer Missouri picks up in the coming weeks.