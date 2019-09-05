The first game of the season did not go as planned for Missouri football, but the week after has turned out quite well for the Tigers in recruiting.
Missouri picked up another pledge Thursday as wide receiver Javian Hester announced his decision to verbally commit to Missouri. Hester, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, received a four-star rating from Rivals and 247Sports.
It’s been a long time coming but glad to say that im committed!🙏🏾#blessed #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/BzkR6CaYsI— JJ⁸Hester ⏳ (@JJHester_8) September 5, 2019
He’s the second commitment Barry Odom and his crew have picked up this week; Rock Bridge defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding announced his pledge Monday.
Hester, a class of 2020 recruit, plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He selected Missouri over 15 other schools who offered him scholarships, a list that included Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Michigan.