Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the class of 2023.
It wasn't until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
A three-star safety from Merrillville, Indiana, Roche committed to Missouri over the likes of Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska and Purdue. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back received his offer from the Tigers on April 30.
Recruited by defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker, Roche was ranked the 20th-best safety in Indiana and the 129th-best safety in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Missouri holds 12 hard commitments from the class of 2023, which includes four four-star recruits — Brett Norfleet, Joshua Manning, Logan Reichert and Gabarri Johnson. Norfleet, who is also committed to play baseball at MU, received an offer from LSU on Sunday.
