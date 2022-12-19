The dominoes continue to fall for Missouri on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Monday.
Solis, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, visited Missouri twice during the regular season. The 6-foot-7.5, 265-pound lineman out of Nashville, Tennessee, chose the Tigers over Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State and TCU.
Solis is just the second offensive tackle to verbally commit to the Tigers in the Class of 2023, joining Logan Reichert, who committed in September. Reichert is expected to sign Wednesday.
Lang on his official visit
Class of 2023 commit Jahkai Lang made an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. The three-star edge is signing Wednesday and joining the Tigers in January.
Coming into his visit, Lang didn't set expectations for Missouri. He's visited Columbia multiple times and was looking to see if those connections with the staff were still strong.
"I was really just looking on how it would be to really be there with the guys," Lang said. "I was asking them a bunch of questions on how things really go and sorts."
Exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples was Lang's primary contact on the visit. He offered insight to where Lang will stand come spring practices while asking where he stands in his development.
"It’s important, if I wanna see the field as a freshman," Lang said.
Lang talked mostly with two current players: freshmen defensive tackle Marquis Gracial and safety Isaac Thompson. Learning more on how life goes as a freshman athlete, Lang felt at home with the Tigers.
Who is Missouri targeting?
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz followed West Virginia transfer offensive lineman Chris Mayo on Twitter, after the redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal Monday. Mayo, who appeared in one game this season, told the Missourian he will provide an update if the Tigers reach out.
Northwestern defensive end transfer Austin Firestone was on an official visit this weekend at Missouri. The freshman appeared in three games in 2022, logging two tackles.
Oklahoma State transfer Trace Ford closed his recruiting Monday. The junior defensive end didn't announce any offers but was followed by Missouri personnel.
Announcements of note
Class of 2023 four-star athlete Jyaire Hill will sign Wednesday. Missouri made his top-five list along which also includes Kentucky, Illinois, Florida and Purdue.