Class of 2023 tight end Jordon Harris announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat out Vanderbilt, the second program atop Harris' list and where he visited last weekend.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product made an official visit to Missouri this weekend, and the Tigers didn't disappoint. Touching base with tight ends coach Erik Link and interior defensive line coach Al Davis, Harris has all of his questions answered on a "solid visit."

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

