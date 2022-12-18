Class of 2023 tight end Jordon Harris announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat out Vanderbilt, the second program atop Harris' list and where he visited last weekend.
The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product made an official visit to Missouri this weekend, and the Tigers didn't disappoint. Touching base with tight ends coach Erik Link and interior defensive line coach Al Davis, Harris has all of his questions answered on a "solid visit."
C O M M I T T E D!!!!🐯@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/1BaBUSsiCH— Jordon Harris (@iamjordon1) December 19, 2022
"They talked about everything from the adversity they faced to their 'why' for the game of football," Harris said. "(I) got the chance to visit the campus. It was great and see the apartments freshman players stay at."
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end doesn't have a destined position with the Tigers yet, he told the Missourian earlier this week. The senior could end up on either side of the ball, admired as an "athlete" by Davis.
Harris visited Missouri on Oct. 22 for the homecoming game against Vanderbilt. The Class of 2023 recruit was offered that day and since received a home visit from Davis on Wednesday. His top five also included Memphis, Air Force and UCLA.
Roche makes an official visit
Missouri held official visits for the final time this fall, as the NCAA Dead Period starts Monday. Joining fellow Class of 2023 commits Daniel Blood, Jahkai Lang, Brett Norfleet and Blake Craig was Phillip Roche, the three-star safety told the Missourian on Saturday.
Roche committed to Missouri on Oct. 11, choosing the Tigers over Cincinnati, Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue. Going out of state to bolster his own position group, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker nabbed the 17th-best recruit in Indiana, according to 247Sports.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Sunday the Tigers hosted 12 official visitors this weekend.
Drinkwitz shocked by number of transfers
Drinkwitz addressed the media earlier this month but wasn't too surprised by the transfer portal frenzy at the time. Roughly two weeks later, he is taken aback.
"I didn't really expect in the first 48 hours for there to be 1,000 players in the transfer portal and 74 quarterbacks and a lot of starting quarterbacks to be in there," Drinkwitz said Sunday. "And I don't think anybody anticipated that."
Drinkwitz expects more transfers after bowl games, including some from Missouri.
"We will react accordingly to what helps our program and university moving forward," Drinkwitz said.
Solis sets commitment date
Class of 2023 offensive tackle target Brandon Solis set his commitment date for Monday. Visiting Missouri twice this season, the Nashville, Tennessee, product is one of the last offensive tackle recruits in his class on the Tigers' offered list.
Solis received an offer from Missouri on March 24. TCU, Mississippi State, Indiana, Cincinnati and Boston College are also in the running for the 6-foot-7, 275-pound tackle.
Last month, a Missourian reader asked which senior offensive tackles have not committed. The list consisted of three-star talents Solis, Jamall Franklin and Caden Jones.
Franklin decommitted from Houston, but McNeese State may be the front-runner for the tackle. And Florida appears to be the favorite for Jones, leaving Solis likely Missouri's last-rated tackle to target from the Class of 2023.
Two other offered tackles are still without a commitment: Mason Goldman and Maxwell Iheanachor. Goldman recently received a three-star rating, while Iheanachor sits without a composite as a junior college target.
Goldman is receiving more attention from his in-state school, Nebraska, but Iheanachor placed Missouri in his top-six list. The former East Los Angeles College lineman told the Missourian he doesn't know if he will visit the Tigers.
While once tabbed as an interior offensive lineman, Johnathan Slack is another three-star offensive tackle on Missouri's offered board. Slack decommitted from Michigan State last week and was offered by Missouri on Oct. 21, 2021.
Regarding Class of 2023 interior offensive linemen, four-star Coffeyville Community College target Keyshawn Blackstock announced his top-five program list this week, excluding the Tigers.
Johnson to sign early
Four-star quarterback commit Gabarri Johnson will sign early Wednesday. The Class of 2024 talent verbally committed to Missouri on May 8, following an official visit April 29.
Recruit to watch
Class of 2024 quarterback target Kamari McClellan made his intentions known on Twitter he may announce a verbal commitment soon. The three-star recruit was offered by Missouri on May 19.
Stonehouse offered by Syracuse
Former Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse was visited and offered by Syracuse special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky and special teams quality control coach Will Rodriguez on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal Dec. 10 after two seasons with the Tigers.
Awards
Class of 2024 Missouri target William Sanders received second-team 6A All-State honors in Alabama. The Tigers offered the offensive lineman on Sept. 19.