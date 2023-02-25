Missouri football gained its first commitment from the Class of 2024 in Joplin tight end Whit Hafer, the player announced Saturday afternoon via his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He chose the Tigers over offers from Kansas, Kansas State and UNLV. MU is the only SEC program to extend an offer thus far.
Prior to his commitment, Hafer made multiple visits to Columbia and was visited by MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore on Joplin's campus in January.
Hafer was one of the featured receiving threats in a pass-heavy Eagles offense that finished the 2022 season with a 7-3 record. He recorded 14 receptions for 228 yards and two scores over nine games.
The new Tigers commit is also a member of the Eagles' basketball team.
Hafer is the son of former MU men's basketball player Jeff Hafer, who was a member of the Tigers from 1996-2000.