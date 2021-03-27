Missouri football picked up another commitment from the 2022 class Saturday as offensive lineman Armand Membou announced on Twitter that he was committing to the Tigers.
17 and i'm staying home! #NewZOU pic.twitter.com/G0jFxct6zc— Armand Membou (@armandmembou) March 27, 2021
Membou, a three-star recruit from Lee's Summit North High School, is the sixth Tiger commit and first offensive lineman from the '22 class. He's the third from the Kansas City area and fourth from the state of Missouri. He had offers from nine schools, per Rivals, including Kansas, Iowa State and Arkansas.
Missouri will likely lose at least two starting O-linemen after the 2021 season. Michael Maietti exercised his extra year of eligibility, granted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Case Cook enters his redshirt senior season at guard.