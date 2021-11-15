Missouri landed a commitment from JUCO defensive end Jae’Vien Gill on Monday morning. The three-star prospect also had an offer from Colorado.
Gill has recorded 25 tackles and a sack in nine games this season for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. It’s his third year with the program. He committed to Central Florida in December and spent spring camp with the Knights. He then transferred to Southern Mississippi in July but only spent a month there before returning to MGCCC.
This isn’t the first time Missouri has reached into the junior college market for defensive linemen. Tackles Realus George Jr., Daniel Robledo and Ben Key all came to Columbia from two-year colleges.
Gill will join a much maligned Missouri D-line that has struggled to stop the run and saw its position coach get fired midseason.
McGuire named SEC D-lineman of the weekAfter a performance that featured six tackles, a sack and a momentum-swinging fumble and recovery, Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was named SEC defensive lineman of the week. It’s the first time this season a Missouri player has received the honor.
McGuire has been a bright spot on Missouri’s shaky defense this season. He’s already set a career high with 4.5 sacks and has 10 tackles for loss.