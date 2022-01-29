Missouri football landed its third transfer of the calendar year Saturday, less than a week after linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper's announcement.
Former Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens shared his commitment to MU via Twitter. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
🏡 @MizzouFootball @CoachErikLink #MIZ pic.twitter.com/u4bkEybhGi— Tyler Stephens (@TylerStephens80) January 30, 2022
Stephens appeared in 11 games for the Bulls in 2021. He had 15 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, leading Buffalo's tight end group. His longest reception was for 35 yards against Ohio on Oct. 16.
Buffalo was the only school to offer Stephens, who graduated from LaBrae High School in Ohio in 2019. At LaBrae, he had 64 receptions for more than 1,000 yards his senior year.
Missouri lost two of its tight ends, Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson, to the transfer portal just days after the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. They committed to Oklahoma and Arizona State, respectively. Niko Hea, who appeared in 11 games and had 18 receptions for 145 yards this season, medically retired.