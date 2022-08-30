It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes' classic green and orange look with Missouri's black and gold.

Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported that Clarke was on campus and that there were expectations the three-star cornerback would transfer to the Tigers. Now, it's official.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

