It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes' classic green and orange look with Missouri's black and gold.
Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported that Clarke was on campus and that there were expectations the three-star cornerback would transfer to the Tigers. Now, it's official.
Clarke, ranked the No. 30 cornerback in the country by 247Sports when he committed to the Hurricanes in 2020, is entering his third season of eligibility. He started four games last season, making 24 tackles and an interceptionwhile playing five games for Miami his freshman year.
What, or more specifically who, enticed Clarke to become the latest member of coach Eli Drinkwitz's project in Columbia? The defender has a connection to new Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who coached at Miami between 2019-2020.
Missouri's latest addition from the transfer portal is at least familiar with Baker's defensive scheme, but most importantly he adds more depth to the Tigers' cornerbacks room, which is never a bad thing in the talent-filled Southeastern Conference.