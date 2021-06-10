Former Montana State offensive lineman Connor Wood will transfer to Missouri, he announced on Twitter on Thursday evening.
The move will add another option to a strong but top-heavy unit for the Tigers. All five starters on the final depth chart of 2020 are still on the roster, but backups Mike Ruth and Jack Buford left the program over the offseason.
Wood joins the team with two years of eligibility remaining after Montana State didn't participate in the most recent season. In 2018 and 2019, his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons, he played in 23 games.
The Meridan, Idaho, native also had an offer from Indiana.