Despite the loss of Damon Hazelton Jr. to the NFL Draft, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz may have found his newest playmaker in the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State wide receiver Mookie Cooper announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Missouri. Cooper was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
He will join a wide receiver group that returns Keke Chism, Jalen Knox, Barrett Banister, Tauskie Dove, Micah Wilson, Jay Maclin, Javian Hester and D’ionte Smith, among others. Chism led the group with 443 receiving yards, but Missouri lacked a major playmaker in that group last season. Dominic Lovett was the only receiver in the 2021 class that signed with Missouri.
Cooper is from the St. Louis area and was the No. 2 player in the state according to Rivals. During his junior year, he averaged nearly 30 yards per catch, totaling 869 yards and nine touchdowns to help Trinity Catholic win a state championship.