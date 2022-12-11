Oklahoma St Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) poses for a photo with Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables during senior night events before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 28-13.

 Alonzo Adams - freelancer, FR159426 AP

Missouri has its first transfer portal commitment of this year’s cycle: Theo Wease Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma, announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday.

Wease announced he entered the portal Nov. 30. Shortly after he announced he had made a decision Friday, saying, “Announcement coming soon,” Tigers receiver Luther Burden III tweeted, “Got us one #miz,” indicating Burden was aware of Wease’s recruitment.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

