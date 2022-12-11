Missouri has its first transfer portal commitment of this year’s cycle: Theo Wease Jr., a wide receiver from Oklahoma, announced his intention to transfer to Missouri on Sunday.
Wease announced he entered the portal Nov. 30. Shortly after he announced he had made a decision Friday, saying, “Announcement coming soon,” Tigers receiver Luther Burden III tweeted, “Got us one #miz,” indicating Burden was aware of Wease’s recruitment.
Wease has had an up-and-down college career, contributing as a true freshman for Oklahoma in 2019 and looking very much like a player on the rise with 37 catches for 530 yards the next season. However, Wease missed almost the entire 2021 season due to injury.
In 2022, Wease placed fourth on the team with 378 receiving yards but led the Sooners with 19.9 yards per reception, just ahead of star wideout Marvin Mims’ 19.3 yards per catch. Wease saved his best game for last, with a three-catch, 123-yard performance in a 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 26.
Coming out of Allen, Texas, Wease was rated as the No. 37 player in the country by 247Sports and No. 11 by Rivals. He was the No. 4 and No. 3 prospect at wide receiver in the nation, respectively.
Wease is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and can go up and get it, making him a threat on deep balls. He has good speed for his size and has flashed the ability to make defenders miss after the catch throughout his career.
He is a graduate transfer, but he has two more years of eligibility due to an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He does not completely fill the hole Dominic Lovett left on Missouri — Wease is a completely different player who will have a completely different role, for that matter — but it would have been highly unlikely, if not impossible, for the Tigers to do so with a single player.
Wease will join a receiving corps likely to feature Burden, Mookie Cooper and Mekhi Miller.