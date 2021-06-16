After losing three in the span of less than a month, Missouri football has added its second cornerback in less than a week — and both joined the team from Tulsa.
Allie Green IV announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday, joining teammate Akayleb Evans from the Golden Hurricane as MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks to replenish his secondary. Evans committed to Missouri last Friday.
Evans tweeted his intention to carry on playing with Green IV prior to joining the Tigers, writing May 28, “I’m trying to team back up with @Cb1Allie. New team. Same mission.”
Missouri was left scrambling for corners as Jadarrius Perkins, Jarvis Ware and Chris Mills each left the program in May. Prior to Green IV and Evans’ commitments, the only cornerbacks on MU’s roster who saw the field last season were Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ishmael Burdine and Kris Abrams-Draine.
Green IV played in all nine of Tulsa’s games in the 2020 season and recorded 28 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. In four seasons with the Golden Hurricane he played 43 times, chalking up 112 tackles and 12 pass breakups.
The senior has one year of eligibility remaining and he reportedly turned down offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Hawaii and Louisiana Tech.