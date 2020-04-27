The Tigers' football program continued to load up on 2021 recruits over the weekend, getting a commitment from Washington, Missouri, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp on Saturday night.
Homegrown...COMMITTED!! pic.twitter.com/xThDSEyqsb— Ryan Hoerstkamp 🦏 (@RyanHoerstkamp) April 26, 2020
The three-star player's commitment was the second of the day, after 2021 DeSmet running back Taj Butts. He is the sixth commitment for Eli Drinkwitz's 2021 class.
Hoerstkamp is listed as 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, and chose Missouri over offers from Arizona, Arkansas and Kansas, among others.
The 2021 Missouri recruiting class has seen a flurry of commits since the hiring of Drinkwitz in December. The class — which includes six three-stars — has all committed since he replaced Barry Odom late last year.
The class has also emphasized a Drinkwitz priority: lock down the state. To this point, five of the recruits are from Missouri or the greater-St. Louis area (quarterback Tyler Macon is technically from Illinois). So far, Drinkwitz's 2021 class ranks No. 35 in the nation and No. 5 in the SEC, according to 247 Sports.