Missouri football received verbal commitment from three-star running back Jamal Roberts, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Sunday.
The St. Mary’s product is the Tigers’ seventh pickup of their 2022 class, along with being the third in-state commitment to the program.
Per 247sports, Roberts is ranked as a top-25 player in the state, who totaled 14 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He additionally helped the Dragons reach the Class 3 state title game last season, in which he rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries.
Roberts had offers from multiple Power 5 programs, including Kansas State, Florida State and Arizona State.
Tigers bring in walk-on long snapper
In addition to Roberts commitment, Missouri also landed five-star long snapper Brett LeBlanc as a walk-on.
The Elkorn, Wisconsin product is currently ranked the No. 4 long snapper in the country per Kohl’s Professional Camps. He also had a standing offer from the Air Force Academy.
Three-star linebacker Atkins decommits
Xavier Atkins, a three-star linebacker in the Class of 2024, announced via his Twitter account Monday he was decommitting from Missouri.
The Jonesboro, Louisiana, product committed to Missouri — his first Power Five offer — in February. He announced that he had received an offer from LSU last Monday.
Brian Kelly’s team is now the favorite to land the linebacker.
Atkins was Missouri’s only commitment to the ‘24 class, per 247Sports.
In MU’s incoming class for next season, four-star linebacker Xavier Simmons is already enrolled. Florida transfer Ty’Ron Hopper, a junior, also is joining the Tigers’ linebackers group this season.