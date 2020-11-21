Missouri continued to add players to its 2021 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Realus George, a defensive lineman from Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, on Friday.

George, a three-star prospect, is listed as the No. 52 junior college recruit in the country by 24/7 Sports and is the No. 4 JUCO defensive tackle. 

George began his career at the University of Miami as a fullback. As a true freshman, the defensive tackle was listed at 255 pounds on the Hurricanes' roster. According to 24/7, he's added 40 pounds to his frame since.

The commitment makes George the seventh defensive lineman in Missouri's 2021 class.

